Sachet-Parampara realise importance of originality

duo Sachet-Parampara, whose latest songs are a part of " Singh", have their focus set on original music. But they say they wouldn't mind recreating some old Hindi songs for the industry without tampering with its original form.

The two composers are known for their songs in like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu".

Asked if they would be interested in recreating any retro song, told IANS here: "As long as the melody of the song is beautified and not tampered with in the process of recreation, it is fine. Those old songs are living in the memory of listeners for ages for a reason. I should not do anything that would ruin the beauty of the original song."

added: "I would say the trend is going to last only as long as people are listening to remixes. Once they will stop listening, the trend will go away anyway. So, side by side we have to keep making new and original music because if we create something original now, it can be reintroduced in future."

Sachet, who has lent his voice for the song "Bekhayali", agreed.

He said: "When we are making a recreated version of an old song, it only shows how some of the incredible music was created by our earlier generation. Those songs are so popular till today that when we are reintroducing them, they are receiving love from the new generation listeners.

"If we are not making original music now, at this present time, this era will appear like a black hole for the next generation. If there is no original, they won't recollect any song," explained the

Both the artistes started their journey from the music reality show "The Voice India". Later, they were signed by the music label T-Series and gave their first song in the "Toilet...".

Asked if getting signed by a music company gives an artiste a sense of security at the beginning of their career, said: "Yes, it surely gives a confidence in the artiste that we can show our creative excellence, but we also needed support from the producers.

"That way, new talents like us, are fortunate to get support from a company like T-Series, and especially sir. He has a good understanding of music. He is very protective of all his artistes. I think presenting a song in the right manner surely gives the song a greater mileage."

Adding to the thought, said: "I think it all boils down to the main factor, which is a good song. If the song is good, that is liked by regular people, it is only natural that people will support it.

"To all those musicians who are struggling, maybe they have to be little more patient but believe in their music. A good song can never be stopped from reaching out to people."

" Singh", a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and The film, starring and Kiara Advani, releases on June 21.

