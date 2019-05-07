Aaroh, Shaurya, Raiden dominate IndiKarting Series

-
The 2017 national champion, Aaroh Ravindra, turned out to be the star of the high-profile Ajmera IndiKarting Series, taking the Pro Senior title in style.
Team Rayo Racing's Ravindra comfortably won Race 1 and 3 and took the third place in Race 2 to underline his class. Amravati's Sarvesh Bode & Saif Rais from Mumbai took the second and third positions in Race 1 while Danesh Banajee and Jonathan Kuriakose bagged the other honours in Race 3.
With the reverse grid coming into play in Race 2, Ravindra began from the back but put up a spectacular show to turn it into a nail-biting race. He fought his way forward to take the third position, while Danesh Banajee and Raghav Vaishnav grabbed the first two places.
The annual karting series, Clash of Go-Karts, under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) proved to be a grand success with over 500 entries received in different categories. Racers from Kashmir, Kerala, Vijayawada, Gujarat, Haryana and other parts of the country took part in the competition over the weekend, making it one of the biggest motorsports events in the city.
The Pro Junior was dominated by internationally experienced Shaurya Kapani who comfortably won all the three races in his category. Hoshmand Elavia and Tej Patel followed him on to the podium in Race 1 while Veer Sheth drove a resilient race to take the second in Race 2 and Race 3, pipping Hoshmand in both the races.
The Pro Cadet for the age group of 7 to 12 years saw Raiden Samervel dominate all 3 races to win ahead of Nirvaan Chandna and Nigel Shaju from Pune.
Jamie Shaw was the clear winner of the Amateur category, ahead of Ayan Sharma and Chandan Hegde. The women's category saw Diana Pundole take a sizeable lead but she spun because of a backmarker not giving way and fell behind to second place. Jhanvi Bhavsar made no mistake to win the title. Namasvi Bhuptani was third.
Raghav Vaishnav from St. Lawrence High School won the Inter-School category, ahead of Tej Patel of Podar International School. In third place was Aziz Hirkani from Lilavati Podar School.
Suraj Singh Bhui took top honours in the Veterans Category, followed by Danesh Banajee and Monish Jain. Prasad Iyer, Sumit Kulkarni & Prashant Sonpar rounded off the podium in this category.
Amrit Elastomers, represented by Aman Singh Bhui, won the Corporate finals. Monish Jain of Heena Gems and Akshay More of DINS Technology took the other podium places.
Jai Hind College's Jamie Shaw won the Inter-College category. He was followed by Madhav Krishna of Cathedral & John Connon College. Shubham Raje Jr. College's Ayan Sharma completed the podium.
The Open category saw Aman Singh Bhui winning ahead of Danesh Banajee and Akshay More. Utsav Thakkar pipped Yash Doshi to win the Senior Plus category while Raghav Vaishnav finished third.
The overall Clash of Pros titles were won by Sarvesh Bode in the Senior, Shaurya Kapani in the Junior and Raiden Samervel in the Cadet categories. Mihir Patel from Mumbai was awarded the prestigious Akshay Patil Memorial Trophy.
