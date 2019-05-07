Aaroh, Shaurya, Raiden dominate IndiKarting Series

The 2017 national champion, Aaroh Ravindra, turned out to be the star of the high-profile Ajmera IndiKarting Series, taking the Pro Senior title in style.

Team Rayo Racing's Ravindra comfortably won Race 1 and 3 and took the third place in Race 2 to underline his class. Amravati's Sarvesh Bode & from took the second and third positions in Race 1 while and bagged the other honours in Race 3.

With the reverse grid coming into play in Race 2, Ravindra began from the back but put up a spectacular show to turn it into a nail-biting race. He fought his way forward to take the third position, while and grabbed the first two places.

The annual series, Clash of Go-Karts, under the aegis of the Clubs of (FMSCI) proved to be a grand success with over 500 entries received in different categories. Racers from Kashmir, Kerala, Vijayawada, Gujarat, and other parts of the country took part in the competition over the weekend, making it one of the biggest motorsports events in the city.

The Pro Junior was dominated by internationally experienced who comfortably won all the three races in his category. Hoshmand Elavia and Tej Patel followed him on to the podium in Race 1 while Veer Sheth drove a resilient race to take the second in Race 2 and Race 3, pipping Hoshmand in both the races.

The Pro Cadet for the age group of 7 to 12 years saw Raiden Samervel dominate all 3 races to win ahead of and from Pune.

was the clear winner of the Amateur category, ahead of Ayan Sharma and Chandan Hegde. The women's category saw take a sizeable lead but she spun because of a backmarker not giving way and fell behind to second place. Jhanvi Bhavsar made no mistake to win the title. Namasvi Bhuptani was third.

from won the Inter-School category, ahead of Tej Patel of In third place was from

Suraj Singh Bhui took top honours in the Veterans Category, followed by and Prasad Iyer, & rounded off the podium in this category.

Amrit Elastomers, represented by Aman Singh Bhui, won the Corporate finals. of Heena Gems and of took the other podium places.

Jai Hind College's won the Inter-College category. He was followed by of College's Ayan Sharma completed the podium.

The Open category saw winning ahead of Danesh Banajee and Utsav Thakkar pipped Yash Doshi to win the Senior Plus category while finished third.

The overall Clash of Pros titles were won by Sarvesh Bode in the Senior, in the Junior and Raiden Samervel in the Cadet categories. Mihir Patel from was awarded the prestigious Akshay Patil Memorial Trophy.

