IPL once again a platform for budding talents

The (IPL) 2019 is at its business end and as the words are engraved on the trophy - 'Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi', the tournament has been the perfect platform where 'Talent Meets Opportunity, since its inception in 2008.

This year is also no different and as the 2019 tournament campaign read -- 'Game Banayega Name', several promising talents have come up with their performance.

Be it Shreyas Iyer's maturity, Pant's blazing batting or Sanju Samson's consistent performances in the league, nothing has gone unnoticed by fans, selectors or anyone associated with the league. This year yet again, IPL has served as a platform to a plethora of youngsters who staked their claim with some impactful performances.

Riyan Parag, the 17-year-old budding talent, is the very from to play in the league and has carved a special place in every fan's heart with his brilliant 43-run knock against Mumbai Indians, earlier this season. Guwahati born Riyan, who plays with a Gamusa tucked in his trousers, missed out on becoming the youngest half centurion in the history of IPL not once but twice before eventually scoring a brilliant half century against Delhi Capitals to break the record. The young Parag has won a lot of praise from the fans as well as experts.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Prithvi Raj played just one game in his IPL debut this year. But the perception about him changed when one comes to know that the only wicket he bagged belonged to the current Orange Cap holder Prithvi Raj could not save KKR from losing the game but definitely made a mark by sending Warner packing in his debut game for KKR.

Kings XI Punjab's 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh, a left arm pacer from Punjab, took the wicket of the mighty He was in India's Under-19 winning squad and fans waited to see his metamorphosis into an experienced bowler.

Shreyas Gopal, who played for Rajasthan Royals, turned his fortunes around with his consistent performances. This year the leggie scalped 18 wickets in 13 games, including a hat-trick where he scalped Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and

Mumbai Indians' Alzarri Joseph made sure the world took notice of him as he achieved the best figures by a bowler on IPL debut. 6/12 by the pacer is also the best figures in the history of the league.

Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer, the youngest at 24, contributed to the success of Delhi Capitals with 442 runs with the team at third position. His constant passion for playing well and the sudden rush of responsibility cemented his position as the future of Indian

On the other hand, under the able guidance of the legendary Dhoni, is swinging away to success. The born pacer has been impressive especially on the Chepauk pitch that is known to aid spinners with his pace scalping 16 wickets in 14 games.

