Abortion law in Georgia puts Disney in a fix

Walt Disney Company's has said Georgia's new strict would make it "very difficult" for them to keep filming in the state, the media reported.

This comes soon after Netflix's said he would "rethink" the whole investment in if a recently signed goes into effect.

Most of the industry uproar is currently focused on Georgia, where a large number of Hollywood movies and TV shows are filmed, courtesy of the highly favourable state tax incentive.

"This comes as the stars of two shows -- of 'Ozark' and of 'Insatiable' -- have said they would stop filming in the state if the law takes effect," reported late on Wednesday.

Georgia's had signed the abortion legislation earlier this month.

"The law bans abortion once cardiac activity can be detected -- which can be as early as six weeks, before many women even realise they are pregnant.

"The law is due to take effect on 1 January, if it survives court challenges," reported on Thursday.

The industry is now responsible for more than 92,000 jobs in Georgia, according to the (MPAA), and some 455 productions were shot in in 2018, according to the state, the report added.

