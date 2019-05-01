Action for neglect of duty against MP poll officials

on Tuesday asked for details of the poll officials, who have not been working in a free and fair manner, during the ongoing

As per sources, complaints are being reported from different parts of the state against poll officials for not carrying out their duties in a free and fair manner. Some officials are also accused of working against the party.

Following this the wrote a letter to the candidates and officials of the party saying: "The (EC) has directed that polling should take place in a free and fair manner. Those officials who are not carrying out their duties in a neutral manner and are careless in their work, their names, designation, and department should be sent to the Committee."

