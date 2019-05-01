Action for neglect of duty against MP poll officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday asked for details of the poll officials, who have not been working in a free and fair manner, during the ongoing Lok Sabha general elections.
As per sources, complaints are being reported from different parts of the state against poll officials for not carrying out their duties in a free and fair manner. Some officials are also accused of working against the Congress party.
Following this the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha candidates and officials of the Congress party saying: "The Election Commission (EC) has directed that polling should take place in a free and fair manner. Those officials who are not carrying out their duties in a neutral manner and are careless in their work, their names, designation, and department should be sent to the Congress Committee."
--IANS
hindi-mag/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU