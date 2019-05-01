Court issues NBW against Deepak Talwar's son

A on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Deepak Talwar's son in a case related to irregular seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The court also took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the (ED).

also issued production warrant against Deepak Talwar, who is lodged in

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 9.

Talwar has been accused by the ED of acting as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines in the matter of seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

The ED is also probing various other cases related to money laundering against Talwar, who was deported from the (UAE) on January 30.

