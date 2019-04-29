Adityanath, Akhilesh urge people to vote

As voting began across 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Minister and Yadav on Monday urged the people to cast their ballots.

"For a prosperous and powerful India, for a strong and decision-making government, to fulfil a dream, make sure you go out of your home and vote. Hope you remember, first vote and then refreshment.

The mercury during summer is high, take care of yourself, but do vote. The government is formed by every one vote," Adityanath said in a series of tweets.

Yadav appealed to the people to vote for a 'mahaparivartan' (great transformation), saying their ballots will prove decisive for the future.

"For a 'mahaparivartan' and to save democracy, unite and exercise your right to fulfil your civilian rights. Today's elections will prove decisive for tomorrow," he tweeted in Hindi.

The seats where polling in underway in the state are Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Akbarpur, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi and Hamirpur.

A total electorate of 2.38 crore is eligible to exercise their franchise at 27,513 polling booths.

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)