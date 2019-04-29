Adityanath urges people to vote in LS polls

As voting began across 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday urged the people to cast their ballots for a prosperous and powerful

"For a prosperous and powerful India, for a strong and decision-making government, to fulfil a dream, make sure you go out of your home and vote. Hope you remember, first vote and then refreshment.

The mercury during summer is high, take care of yourself, but do vote. The government is formed by every one vote," he said in a series of tweets.

The seats where polling in underway in the state are Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Akbarpur, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi and Hamirpur.

A total electorate of 2.38 crore is eligible to exercise their franchise at 27,513 polling booths.

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)