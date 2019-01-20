Afghanistan's Ghani to contest upcoming presidential election

Mohammad on Sunday registered with the to contest the presidential poll slated for July 20.

"Our objective is to have a strong government... Only a strong government can overcome the prolonged 40 year-old crisis and can ensure justice in society to stabilise peace and security," the said in a speech after registering his candidacy.

A total of 14 politicians including Abdullah Abdullah, former National Security and former warlord Gulbudin Hekmatyar are in the fray, reports

Hekmatyar, who was also the country's from 1992 to 1996, is believed to be responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of civilians in during the 1990s civil war and was nicknamed the " of Kabul".

The election was initially scheduled to take place on April 20.

--IANS

ksk/bg

