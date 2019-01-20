Government which can't run schools, hospitals must go: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal sets up deadline to fill Health Department vacancies
CM directs Delhi govt departments to redress public grievances on top priority
Kejriwal blames Centre, Haryana & Punjab govt for Delhi's pollution
Centre denies Delhi Health Minister permission to visit Australia; AAP livid
Kejriwal misusing post of CM as he himself is corrupt: Tiwari
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Punjab government for handing over government health centres to the private sector, saying a government which cannot run its schools and hospitals has no reason to be in power.
"Punjab government handing over government health centres to the private sector? A government which can't run its schools and hospitals has no reason to continue in power," he tweeted.
The tweet came as he shared a public notice by the Punjab Health Department published in a newspaper that read: "Expression of interest for running of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode."
The state government, according to the public notice, has set-up Urban Community Health Centres and CHCs and PHCs in rural areas in the state.
"The buildings stand constructed and furnished. The Department is now looking for private party(ies) to run some of these health institutes in PPP mode," it added.
--IANS
nks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU