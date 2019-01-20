Government which can't run schools, hospitals must go: Kejriwal

Chief Minister on Sunday attacked the government for handing over government health centres to the private sector, saying a government which cannot run its schools and hospitals has no reason to be in power.

" government handing over government health centres to the private sector? A government which can't run its schools and hospitals has no reason to continue in power," he tweeted.

The tweet came as he shared a public notice by the Health Department published in a newspaper that read: "Expression of interest for running of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Health Centres (PHCs) in (PPP) mode."

The state government, according to the public notice, has set-up Urban Community Health Centres and CHCs and PHCs in rural areas in the state.

"The buildings stand constructed and furnished. The Department is now looking for private party(ies) to run some of these health institutes in PPP mode," it added.

--IANS

nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)