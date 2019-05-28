Age must not restrict anyone from dancing: Madhuri

Bollywood's dancing diva Nene, a on reality TV show "Dance Deewane" -- which will have talent from three different age groups competing for a title -- says age should not come in the way of one's talent.

The show, in its second season, has 'Yahan deewangi nahi kisi ki kam... Dekhenge kis generation mein hai Dum' as its core philosophy.

It's a family show by all means, said Madhuri.

"I believe that age cannot and should not restrict someone to dance. Earlier in other dance shows, usually children would participate and the parents would watch the performance as a part of the audience.

"With this show, we are breaking that norm and the whole family gets to participate... from three generations -- the kids, their parents as well as grandparents. This year, we have got so much active participation from the elder generation because they have got encouragement from our first season," Madhuri told IANS.

She will be one of the judges alongside filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, on the show which will go on air on Colors starting June 15.

Known for films like "Tezaab", "Saajan", "Beta", "Khalnayak", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Devdas" and "Dedh Ishqiya", Madhuri has been associated with reality TV shows in the past. She also ventured into production with the film "15 August".

Asked if she has any interest in exploring her talent as a choreographer, Madhuri told IANS: "Recently, I went to a music reality TV show called 'Rising Star', where I did an impromptu performance Shankar Mahadevan, one of the judges of the show, was singing a beautiful 'tarana' and I was dancing on that.

"I just realized that I can choreograph for myself that way. But I do not know if I will be able to choreograph for others as a regular

"I know my skill as a and accordingly I can present it. But as a choreographer, you do it for another talent. Right now, I am not sure if I want to explore that."

Having said that, she added: "Who knows, tomorrow I might take it as a challenge and try my hand at it... but no immediate plan."

