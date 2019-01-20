Madhuri Dixit Nene found producing movie exciting

Nene, who has donned the producer's hat for the first time with the movie "15 August", says she found the process daunting but exciting.

Asked about her experience of being a producer, told IANS: "I have been in the industry for over 30 years. So, it was not very daunting but a little daunting because I was wearing the producer's hat."

"I was behind the camera. I had to make sure that everything went on time and everything was within budget. So, you had to take care of a lot of things... It was not daunting but more exciting. I enjoyed the process," added the actress, who lent her voice for the character Nisha in Netflix's "Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle".

"15 August" is a Marathi film starring and The film is produced by Madhuri's production banner RNM, which is co-owned by her husband

The film is set in a chawl, and follows the course of a single day as its residents prepare for the flag-hoisting ceremony. "15 August" is expected to release later this year.

