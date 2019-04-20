AgustaWestland: Court rejects Sushen Gupta's bail

A on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case.

dismissed the bail plea.

The (ED) has opposed Sushen's bail plea. He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based and another alleged middleman in the deal, to turn approver.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with Gautam Khaitan, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.

