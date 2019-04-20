2 teens held over Northern Ireland journalist murder

police have arrested two teenagers in the killing of 29-year-old investigative Lyra McKee, authorities said on Saturday.

The suspects are both male, aged 18 and 19, and were arrested under the Terrorism Act, the of tweeted. They have been taken to a police station in central Belfast, CNN reported.

McKee, who was a prominent journalist, was killed in the Creggan area of on Thursday night in what police have described as a "terrorist incident".

Dissident republicans are believed to be responsible for her death, which happened during a night of rioting. Images from the scene showed cars alight as a crowd threw fireworks and petrol bombs at emergency vehicles.

was standing close to a police vehicle when she was injured by a single gunman firing shots into a residential area. She died soon after from her injuries, told the media on Friday.

Mckee, who was born in Belfast, is the to be killed in the UK since 2001, according to non-profit organisation the Committee to Protect Journalists.

--IANS

ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)