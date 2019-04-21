AI, IndiGo waive cancellation fees for Colombo tickets

In wake of the terrorist attacks in on Sunday, and have announced a total waiver of cancellation and rescheduling charges for passengers flying to and from till April 24.

"In view of the situation in #Srilanka #AirIndia has waived off all charges for rescheduling/cancellation of bookings on its flts to/from for travel till April 24, 2019," the national carrier said in a tweet.

It further requested the passengers to report "well in advance" to clear security at the Bandaranaike International Airport,

tweeted: "In light of the recent events in Colombo, we are providing full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Colombo for travel scheduled till April 24, 2019. Our prayers are with the affected."

According to Sri Lankan police, the multiple blasts on so far claimed 207 lives while more than 450 others were wounded. Altogether eight explosions have ripped through the country, with six blasts hitting in the morning and two in the afternoon. A curfew has been imposed until 6 a.m. on Monday.

