Petrol, diesel prices unchanged across metros

Domestic fuel prices stayed unchanged across the metro cities on Sunday, with petrol selling at Rs 73 per litre in the national capital for the second straight day.

According to data on the Indian Corporation (IOC) website, at Rs 75.02, Rs 78.57 and Rs 75.77 per litre respectively, petrol prices were the same for the second day in Kolkata, and as well.

Despite the recent surge in global prices, the hike in petrol prices has been subdued of late. Experts say that state-run companies have put dynamic on hold during the elections fearing a backlash.

Fuel prices in the country are based on a 15-day average of global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. Currently, the benchmark Brent is priced around $72 per barrel.

In tandem with petrol prices, the cost of diesel too remained unchanged in the major cities. It sold for Rs 66.39, Rs 68.13, Rs 69.49 and Rs 70.10 per litre respectively for the second day in Delhi, Kolkata, and

