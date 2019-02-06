JUST IN
AIADMK to lead coalition for Lok Sabha polls

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said here on Wednesday the AIADMK would lead the electoral coalition in the next general elections.

Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam said the electoral coalition for the Lok Sabha elections will be under the leadership of the party.

He said the party is in discussion with national and state parties for an electoral alliance. However, he did not disclose any name.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 20:40 IST

