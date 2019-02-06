Russia to exit INF Treaty in six months

on Wednesday said that it will mirror the US' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between the countries, formally exiting the agreement in six months.

The Treaty was signed in December 1987 between the then and the US on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles.

and have been accusing each other of violating the agreement in recent years amid increasing tensions.

The latest move by was announced by Sergey Lavrov, according to state news agency RIA-Novosti. It came after the last week said it would be pulling out of the nuclear missile treaty, accusing of violating its terms since 2014.

Lavrov called Washington's accusations "unfounded" and said that Russian Vladimir Putin's position was to "respond in a mirrored fashion" to the US.

"The Americans suspended their participation in this treaty -- we did the same. After a six-month period, according to the results of the official note of the US on withdrawal from this treaty, it will cease to function," he added.

The US' with and put European allies on edge, reported.

"We are heading into a direction we have not been in in 40 years. No limits or rules that we are both following, and that is very dangerous," said Lynn Rusten, a for and Non-proliferation at the during the

Also on Wednesday, the announced carrying out a successful test of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile -- a system designed to carry thermonuclear warheads.

In a statement on its page on Wednesday, the of Defence said the missile was fired from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in northern Russia, towards the country's far east.

The long-range missile was launched to test its "tactical, technical and flight characteristics", the military said.

