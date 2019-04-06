AIFF chief Praful Patel elected to FIFA council

Federation was elected a council member at the 29th Congress Malaysia held in on Saturday. A total of five candidates including Patel were elected in addition to the president, and one female member for the 2019-2023 term.

Moments after being elected a Council member, Patel thanked all for their support. "I am extremely humbled. I express my gratitude to all the members of the who felt me suitable for the post," he said. "The responsibility as a Council member is huge. I would not only be representing my own Country but the entire Continent. Thank you all for your confidence for rapid progress of in Asia," he stated.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, Federation congratulated Patel on the achievement. "We at are extremely proud of him. This is a major development for India's Football fraternity. Best wishes on his new endeavour," he expressed.

Under Patel's leadership, has been awarded Recognition Award for Grassroot at in 2014 in Manila, and was awarded AFC Award for the AFC Best Developing at in 2016 in

The successful hosting of the FIFA U-17 in 2017 drew lavish praise from all quarters, and India have also successfully won the bid to host the FIFA U-17 Women's in 2020. Furthermore, the Indian Club Licensing system has also been dubbed as one of the 'best in '

Hailing Patel's election as a 'landmark for Indian Football' senior vice said: "Congratulations to Patel. He fully deserves this honour. His leadership has taken Indian Football to higher heights. Asian Football will immensely benefit from his presence as a FIFA "

