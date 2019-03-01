AIFF President Patel in race for AFC's FIFA council member election

The Football Federation (AIFF) will be in the running to become one of the six Council members from the (AFC) when the regional body holds its elections on April 6.

The election will be for the term 2019-2023 and will be held during the 29th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the AFC said in a statement.

December 6, 2018 was the deadline for the member associations to submit their nominations.

The carried out eligibility checks on the candidates running for the positions and the Review Committee conducted eligibility checks on candidates running for Council positions.

The will be responsible for all tasks relating to the organisation, running and supervision of the elections. The will nominate representatives to monitor the running of the elections for positions.

Members Candidates:



Saoud A.Aziz M A Al- Mohannadi (Qatar), Khalid (Saudi Arabia), Mariano V. Araneta, (Philippines), (Korea Republic), Du Zhaocai ( PR), (India), (IR Iran), Kohzo Tashima (Japan).

