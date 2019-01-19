Ajay, Kajol support initiative to turn plastic 'fantastic'

Actors Ajay and on Saturday urged people to plastic from daily garbage in a way that it can be utilised to make a

The couple came together to support an initiative taken by (HUL) at the As part of HUL's "Start a Little Good", a plastic collection drive named "Plastic Banega Fantastic" has begun.

Talking about how effective plastic could be, said: "We will be giving fishing nets to fisherfolks, and those are made out of recycled plastic... We will give them a park bench that is made out of recycled plastic and many such things. Basically, the idea is to show them products that we can make out of recycled plastic and also usable for daily life."

"When they see what you can do in a productive manner to out of daily days, people will hopefully take the step seriously," added the actress.

Asked if the government's Swachch Bharat initiative is bringing any visible change in the surroundings, Ajay said: "We have a large population and it takes time to change people's habits. There are people who throw garbage everywhere and with constant talks, people will become aware of how such things are harming the planet."

As parents, Ajay and both believe that bringing little changes can create a big difference in children's lives and that is how they can bring about a change in the future generation.

Any special things they teach their two children?

Ajay said: "Small things like not wasting water, switching off the light and all electric gadgets when it's not used. At times kids just waste tissue papers just for fun, and I keep saying not to do that. From their childhood, if we can inculcate these habits in them, it will become a part of their lifestyle.

"Like my son carries a steal tiffin box instead of plastic. We use and straw instead of plastic... I know these are very small thing, but as Ajay says these things slowly but surely change the big picture. These things will make them much responsible citizens of the world," said Kajol.

The event saw a a beach cleaning session by Ajay and Kajol along with popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa.

On the initiative, HUL told IANS: "While the invention of plastic is great, the problem started with its waste, used material. Since we all are using plastic and it is an integral part of our life, as people, we have to use it responsibly.

"We can utilise the waste metrical for and our 'Plastic Banega Fantastic' is an initiative to show how."

