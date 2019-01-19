Kevin Hart to show serious side in 'Fatherhood'

Comedian will show off his serious side in "Fatherhood", a big screen adaptation of the Matt Logelin bestseller "Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love".

The film, which centers on a widower who must raise his daughter after his wife dies in childbirth, is directed by Paul Weitz, reported variety.com.

recently starred in "The Upside". Success for the film came despite controversy surrounding Hart's selection as host.

He stepped down from job amid a row over homophobic jokes he made earlier in his career. had been alternately apologetic and defiant while promoting "The Upside", a stance that further inflamed the controversy.

Hart will shoot "Fatherhood" after he wraps up the sequel to "Jumanji".

is beginning a nationwide search for the to play Hart's daughter in the film.

