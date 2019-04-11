Akhilesh, Mayawati urge people to vote

JUST IN
IANS  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati urged people to vote on Thursday to bring about major changes in politics.

"Today is the first-phase of 'big change' (mahaparivartan) process," Yadav tweeted.

"Those who want healthy democracy for themselves and their families, want to empower Constitution and protect harmony should come out of their houses and use their right to make this day historic," he said.

Mayawati issued a similar appeal.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 10:26 IST

