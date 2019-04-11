Choose wisely: Omar cautions J&K voters

-
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote wisely as those chosen for the new Lok Sabha will have to espouse their concerns for the next five years.
"To all the voters in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipore districts, please go out and vote. Your vote is an opportunity to choose a representative who will espouse our causes and fight our fights in the Lok Sabha for the next five years. So choose wisely," he tweeted.
Jammu and Baramulla saw voting on Thursday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
--IANS
in/mr
