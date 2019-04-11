Choose wisely: Omar cautions J&K voters

Former on Thursday urged the people of to vote wisely as those chosen for the new will have to espouse their concerns for the next five years.

"To all the voters in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipore districts, please go out and vote. Your vote is an opportunity to choose a who will espouse our causes and fight our fights in the for the next five years. So choose wisely," he tweeted.

Jammu and Baramulla saw voting on Thursday in the first phase of the elections.

--IANS

in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)