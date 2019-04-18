Akram, Vengsarkar to officially launch Euro T20 Slam

-
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar will make the official announcement of the first-ever continent-based league -- Euro T20 Slam in Dublin on April 30.
The advisory committee, marquee players, the venues and the local players will also be announced during the launch of the first-of-its kind Euro T20 Slam that will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30 to September 22 this year.
Woods Entertainment and GS Holding who are the promotors of the league will also open the doors for sponsors worldwide to come on board and become franchises owners.
Prashant Mishra from Woods Entertainment, said: "A big surprise awaits the city of Dublin with the official launch of the Euro T20 Slam. With the support of Cricket Ireland, Scotland and the Dutch Cricket Board, we are hoping to attract millions of fans by launching the league in a big way."
"We understand that there is a massive talent base in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands and with Euro T-20 Slam we will create a product never seen before in Europe," he added.
