Akram, Aamir fail to strike compromise with PSL team for alleged misconduct

Former Akram and two current Pakistani cricketers -- and -- have failed to strike a compromise with franchise to avoid disciplinary action for their alleged indecent behaviour during a match.

Akram along with and were accused of misbehaving with family members and senior sitting in the Qalanders enclosure after the first and match.

The Lahore franchise had alleged that the trio had used expletives, while Aamir had made indecent gestures with his fingers at the enclosure in which women and children were also seated.

Akram claims that someone from the enclosure abused him and Kings team owner, during the first match to which he reacted strongly.

Akram, who is of the franchise, led a delegation to meet with the Lahore Qalanders management on Thursday at the international stadium to seek a compromise and end the matter and avoid disciplinary action.

But the Lahore team management made it clear to the technical committee of the PSL that they are not willing to make any compromises and instead the committee should look at the CCTV footage available and reach a decision as to who was at fault in the incident.

Lahore have already filed an official complaint against Wasim, and Aamir after the first match.

"The Lahore management is adamant that whoever is at fault should be disciplined under the laws of the tournament and no exceptions should be made," one source aware of the developments said.

