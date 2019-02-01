All small spas in Goa will be shut down, Public Health Act to be amended: Minister

All spas which operate within 10 to 20 sq. will be closed down and no such will be given permission to operate until the state Public Health Act is amended, Vishwajit said on Friday.

The said no new permissions will be given to start new restaurants in until the new amended law, which gives more teeth to the health officers and imposes heavy penalties, is implemented.

"There is no point having spas which operate from a 10 sq premise. I have stopped all permissions for all new spas and new restaurants until we amend the Public Health Act," Vishwahit told reporters in Panaji.

"There are spas which operate from a 10 sq. place and charge Rs 1,000 for half-an-hour and a bouncer waits outside. What is this going on?" said.

The Health Minister also said that a special cell would be formed to understand the needs of the and restaurant industry in Goa, while also promising a crackdown on both.

"Penalties will also be included (in the amended Public Health act). Restaurants (in Goa) are not being run by law," Rane said.

Spas are commonplace in Goa's tourism-friendly coastal fringe. However the Opposition as well as government agencies have expressed concerns about the misuse of spas for prostitution.

--IANS

maya/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)