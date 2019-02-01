Lens on HAL as 2 IAF pilots killed in Mirage crash

The crash of an (IAF) jet in Bengaluru has again brought (HAL) under the lens as the was on an acceptance sortie after being upgraded at the state-run production facility.

Squadron leaders and who died in the crash were test pilots from the and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE). They were to test the recently upgraded aircraft before its induction into IAF.

This is the second crash of HAL-handled aircraft after a Jaguar came down near Khushinagar in four days ago. Luckily, there was no casualty in the earlier incident.

The crash comes a day after Marshal said at a conference in that the Indian Air Force's support to HAL had affected its combat capabilities. While denying reports that the IAF made changes to the parameters for Tajas and contributed to its delay, he said, "We have made concessions for HAL, but will the enemy make any concession for us when we face them in battle?"

The also said that additional production of had been delayed by over two years and LCA production commitment had been delayed by over six years.

This is not the first time that an IAF fighter jet has crashed while being tested at a HAL facility. In July 2018, an had crashed in where the Russian-made aircraft is produced by HAL for the IAF.

(retd.) told IANS that it is premature to conjecture about crash. "As it happened on the acceptance sortie, the court of inquiry will look into the HAL processes and quality control," he said.

fleet of the IAF comprising 51 aircraft is being upgraded to Mirage 2000-5 version under a $2.1 billion deal with French aircraft maker and other partners.

The HAL is integrating the specific enhancements on the aircraft. The first of these aircraft was upgraded by HAL in July 2016. The initial operational configuration is designed by the and of

The IAF has been unhappy about the work ethics of the HAL as there have been delays in supplying of the aircraft. The HAL is also at the centre of controversy over fighter jet contract with There have been delays in the supplies of Su-30s, Jaguars, and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The quality issues have also been raised by the IAF on number of occasions.

has picked private Indian entities as partners for contract leading to major political controversy with the opposition slamming the government for overlooking HAL.

Between 2012-13 and 2016-17, the IAF lost 29 fighter jets including five Sukhoi-30.

