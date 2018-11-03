Alleged stripping of girls in Punjab school; CM orders probe

Amid reports of alleged stripping of girls after the discovery of a sanitary pad in a toilet, on Saturday ordered transfer of two teachers of a government school pending an inquiry.

town is around 325 km from Chandigarh.

The also directed Secretary- Krishan Kumar to complete the investigation into the incident by Monday and take further action.

The incident was brought to the notice of the after a video

showed girl students of in Kundal village of Fazilka

district crying and complaining that they had been stripped by the teachers within the school compound.

"The teachers were reportedly trying to find out which of the girls was wearing a sanitary pad, after one was found in the school toilet," a for the chief minister's office said.

Instead of educating the girls about proper disposal of the pads, the teachers decided to strip them, the Chief Minister was informed, prompting him to issue orders for immediate action, the added.

"The Officer was asked to visit the school and, on questioning the students and their parents, found prima facie evidence of the involvement of two teachers. Based on this, the Chief Minister asked the Secretary to immediately issue orders transferring the teachers out of the school on administrative grounds," the added.

He said that further disciplinary action, as per conduct rules, will be taken once the formal report is received after recording the statement of the students.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)