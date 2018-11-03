Thousands in Pakistan attend funeral of 'father of Taliban'

Thousands of supporters and followers of Maulana Sami ul-Haq, an Islamic and former who was more widely known as the "Father of Taliban", flocked to attend his funeral in on Saturday.

Sami ul-Haq, a of the political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam, was killed in the northern city of on Friday, although there were conflicting versions of how and where he died.

"He was resting in his room during Asr (prayer) time when his went out for 15 minutes," his son told Pakistan's Geo TV.

"When he returned, he found dead in his bed and his body covered in blood," the son said, adding his father had been stabbed multiple times.

Sami ul-Haq was also the of the Haqqania madrassa, an Islamic school in the north of where many members including the radical group's founder, Mullah Omar, had studied.

Sami ul-Haq had close ties to Imran Khan's

Mohammad Bilal, one of Sami ul-Haq's nephews, told reporters that his body had been found with gunshot and stabbing wounds at his house near Islamabad, 25 km south of

--IANS

soni/sed

