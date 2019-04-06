Amazon aims inclusive Internet with 3,236 satellites

In a bid to provide Internet to the "unserved and underserved communities around the world", is working to launch a constellation of 3,236 into low-Earth orbit.

The project "Kuiper" will consist of 784 at an altitude of 367 miles from the earth, 1,296 at 379 miles and 1,156 satellites at 391 miles -- facilitating to over 95 per cent of the earth's total population.

"Project 'Kuiper' will provide low-latency, high-speed connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world," The Verge quoted an as saying on Friday.

"This is a long-term project that envisions serving tens of millions of people who lack basic access to Internet."

Moving forward with the initiative, the project has already filed with the (ITU) -- the international organisation in charge of coordinating orbits.

Even though has his own company called "Blue Origin", the company is considering all other options as well.

Details on whether the company intends to build its own satellites or buy them from a third party remain unclear as of now.

"There's no time-frame for when Amazon's satellites might be sent into orbit, but it will need to receive the Federal Commission's (FCC) approval before it can do so," the report added.

Apart from Amazon, other tech majors have also lately been working with satellites.

Elon Musk-owned has plans to launch as many as 12,000 satellites as part of its "Starlink" constellation and London-based global company "OneWeb" wants to launch 650 satellites to implement new

Social networking giant is also developing an Internet of its own, the report noted.

