Apple Music slashes subscription price in India

Following price cuts by domestic like and Gaana in India, is offering Music for Rs 99 a month, slashed down from the previous Rs 120 pack rate.

has emerged as music's "sleeping giant" with the world's second-largest market with cheapest data rates, hence Apple's decision could be intended to keep pace in the competition especially with the recent and YouTube Music launches in the country, The Verge reported on Friday.

To compete with the international brands that are expanding foot-print in India, the country's local music streaming giants, and Gaana recently dropped their annual fee from Rs 999 and Rs 1,098 (respectively) to Rs 299.

However, both services left the pricing for monthly subscriptions untouched at 99 rupees, which may have helped Music decide the threshold of their price slash to retain its position in

To offer a little extra to the users, Music's subscription is also bundled with Prime's at Rs 129 a month or Rs 999 a year,

However, with Apple Music's new per month plan, the iPhone-maker has become cheaper than Sptify, that charges Rs 119 for a month's subscription in

According to consulting firm Deloitte, in India is expected to surpass $273 million by March 2020.

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)