Amazon launches ad-supported music streaming service

Aiming to take on the likes of Spotify, has launched its new ad-supported music streaming service in the US which is available for use through the company's lineup of and other Alexa devices.

This service is different from Music Unlimited and Prime Music.

"And so, beginning today, customers in the US who do not yet have a Prime membership or a subscription to will now be able to listen to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations for free with Amazon Music on compatible Alexa-enabled devices," the company wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

With this, users would now have access to play a station based on a song, artist, era, and genre, and to hear some of Amazon Music's top global playlists including Country Heat, and more.

Separately, Amazon on Thursday also announced that it had made up with and would again offer YouTube on Fire TV, while Amazon Prime Video will make a comeback to Chromecast devices.

