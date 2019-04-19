Facebook exposed millions of Instagram passwords

A day after admitting it "unintentionally" uploaded emails of nearly 1.5 million of new users, has now revealed that millions of passwords were stored on its servers in a readable format.

Last month, said that it fixed a issue wherein millions of its users' passwords were stored in plain text and "readable" format for years and were searchable by thousands of its employees.

The company on Thursday revealed that millions of passwords belonging to the users of its photo-sharing service were also exposed.

"We discovered additional logs of passwords being stored in a readable format. We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users," said the in an update.

"We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed."

had found that some user passwords were being stored in a readable format within our

"This caught our attention because our are designed to mask passwords using techniques that make them unreadable. We have fixed these issues and as a precaution will be notifying everyone whose passwords we found stored this way," wrote Pedro Canahuati, Vice President, Engineering, and Privacy at Facebook.

A Facebook admitted late Wednesday that emails of 1.5 million people were harvested since May 2016 to help build Facebook's web of social connections and recommend other users to add as friends.

The revelation came to light after a researcher noticed that "Facebook was asking some users to enter their passwords when they signed up for new accounts to verify their identities".

The said the contacts weren't shared with anyone and were being deleted.

In March, a report by Krebs On Security claimed that around 200-600 million Facebook users may have had their account passwords stored in plain text and searchable by over 20,000 Facebook employees.

--IANS

na/ksk

