Major display-issues bugging Samsung 'Galaxy Fold'

Ahead of its public release scheduled for April 26, US-based tech reviewers who were testing the $2,000 worth "Galaxy Fold" encountered and reported major display and screen-related issues within just two days of using the phone.

Tech reviewers from like The Verge and CNBC noted issues like screen flickering, display distortion and unexplainable buldges bugging the industry-first device, ABC News reported on Thursday.

Sub-titling the review "Yikes", The Verge said that the flaws were "distressing to be discovered just two days after receiving the review unit".

"A review unit given to CNBC by is completely unusable after just two days of use," the report quoted CNBC reviewer as saying.

Defending its devices just days before its roll-out, a assured that the South-Korean giant would "thoroughly inspect" the units.

"A limited number of early 'Galaxy Fold' samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," report quoted a as saying.

The super-expensive foldable was launched during the Mobile that happened in earlier in February followed by launching its own foldable offering -- "Mate X".

According to research company Gartner, foldable phones would make up 5 per cent of high-end phones sales by 2023 with around 30 million units.

The phone comes with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a with a cover display that is capable of opening up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display.

Talking about its availability, DJ Koh, of and at confirmed that the device would be made available in as well.

"Galaxy Fold" is expected to be priced around Rs 1,40,790 in

