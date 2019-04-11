Amit Shah relates TMC to Tushtikaran-Mafia-Chit Fund

(BJP) on Thursday said West Bengal's ruling (TMC) actually stood for 'tushtikaran' (appeasement), mafia and chit fund and urged the people to uproot it from the state.

"In TMC, 'T' stands for tushtikaran. The party does not miss a single opportunity to appease infiltrators from 'M' is for mafia and hooligans of Trinamool who are harassing the people of Bengal, and 'C' stands for chit fund under the guise of which Mamata's leaders looted thousands of crores of rupees," Shah said at a public rally in Raiganj in Bengal's North 24 district.

Shah was campaigning for party candidate in the minority-dominated Raiganj, where the BJP is looking to consolidate votes while hoping that the minority votes will get divided among the Opposition outfits.

"While the rest of the nation has one reason to elect Modiji as Prime Minister, has two reasons. The people know that besides providing security and development, only Modiji can save them from the Mamata government's terrorism," he said.

Sharpening his attack on Banerjee for opposing the NRC, the said, "Mamataji can try to obstruct as much as she wants. Modiji will bring NRC in and every single infiltrator will be indentified and thrown into the Bay of "

"The infiltrators are like termites. They are a risk to our security. They are taking away our jobs and livelihood. It is the BJP's commitment to drive them out and we will do so after coming back to power," he said.

Shah also said the BJP would make sure that every single refugee in the country was protected and given citizenship though the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Bengali refugees do not need to be scared of anyone. Be it the Matua community or anyone else, the upcoming considers all refugees as sons and daughters of India," he asserted.

