7,780 polling booths 'sensitive' in TN

As many as 7,780 polling booths are categorised as sensitive in the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, said a senior

Speaking to reporters here, said these booths will be closely monitored and additional security forces deployed there.

According to Sahoo, about 5.99 crore people are eligible to vote in the elections in the state.

He said the election flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized unaccounted cash of about Rs 127 crore from across the state.

Elections for and for 18 vacant assembly constituencies will be held on April 18 in

