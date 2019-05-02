JUST IN
Amit Shah to address 3 rallies in MP today

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will address three public gatherings in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Shah will hold public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Rajgarh, Manasa in Neemuch district, and Ashta in Sehore district, as per party sources.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will address public gatherings in Gwalior, Khajuraho and Sheopur on Thursday. Similarly, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address rallies in Tikamgarh, Khajuraho, Damoh and Sagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 13:06 IST

