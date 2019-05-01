Repolling in five Andhra booths on May 6

The on Wednesday decided to conduct re-polling in five polling booths in on May 6.

The re-polling will be held in the booths located in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

(CEO) had sent proposals to the seeking repoll in five polling stations.

This followed the recommendation by the collectors of the three districts for repoll as on the polling day incidents of violence, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or other circumstances prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely.

Elections for all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across were held in a single phase on April 11.

