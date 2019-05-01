JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » General

Trinamool seeks EC surveillance for BJP's Arjun Singh

Business Standard

Repolling in five Andhra booths on May 6

IANS  |  Amaravati 

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to conduct re-polling in five polling booths in Andhra Pradesh on May 6.

The re-polling will be held in the booths located in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi had sent proposals to the Election Commission seeking repoll in five polling stations.

This followed the recommendation by the collectors of the three districts for repoll as on the polling day incidents of violence, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or other circumstances prevented voters from exercising their franchise freely.

Elections for all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across Andhra Pradesh were held in a single phase on April 11.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 23:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU