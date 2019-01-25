Angola decriminalises same-sex relationships

has decriminalised same-sex relationships, according to agency, the media reported.

The agency also reported that the had created new sets of laws that ban discrimination against people because of their sexual orientation.

Individuals who refuse people employment or services because of their sexual orientation could spend up to two years in jail under the new law.

adopted a new penal code on January 23 for the first time since it gained independence from in 1975, paving the way for lawmakers to remove the provision characterising same-sex relationships as "vices against nature," the rights agency said.

"In casting aside this archaic and insidious relic of the colonial past, has eschewed discrimination and embraced equality," the said in a statement on Thursday.

joins the growing but few numbers of African countries that have decriminalised same-sex relationships.

Neighbouring removed anti-gay laws in 2015, while and have also abolished laws criminalising gay relationships.

Despite the changes, LGBT people and communities still face prosecution and hatred in many African countries.

A top Nigerian asked gay people living in the country to leave or face prosecution this week.

"If you're homosexually inclined, is not a place for you," Dolapo Badmos, a wrote on her

LGBT people risk a 14-year jail term in Nigeria, while anyone found guilty of being in a same-sex relationship faces a 30-year jail sentence in

