is being slammed by US members for censoring content on Music to appease ahead of the 30th anniversary of the " Massacre".

Under pressure from China, Music has removed songs with lyrics that refer to the massacre -- one of the biggest of all times, The Verge reported on Saturday.

"It's disgraceful to see one of America's most innovative, influential tech support the Communist government's aggressive censorship efforts within as we near the massacre's 30th anniversary," the report quoted Marco Rubio, the US for as saying.

Several other members felt by surrendering to China's repressive mentality, the iPhone-maker was missing the chance to "become a stronger voice for freedom around the globe."

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters were killed and thousands arrested when Chinese troops stormed the in firing on June 4, 1989.

Every year, around June 4, the begins to censor mentions of the protest and this time Apple joined in, especially on its music platform, the report said.

One of the songs removed is "The Path of Man", written by Wong confirmed that lyrics referred to the and showed the in poor light. Two other singers censored by the app are pro-democracy activists and

As Apple expands its in China, it has grown increasingly aligned with the country's government. Last year, it moved the data of its Chinese users to a local firm in to gain government trust.

In accordance with the Chinese line that is its part, the company has censored the Taiwanese flag emoji in China. It even created a bug that crashed users' phones when they received texts containing the Taiwanese flag emoji.

--IANS

rp/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)