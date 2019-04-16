Arjun Munda, Subodhkant Sahay file nominations

Former Chief of and Munda, and former Union filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Munda filed his nomination from the Khuti Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by sitting BJP and All Students Union (AJSU)

Earlier in the day, and his wife offered prayers at in Khuti.

After filing the nomination, he said: "People want Narendra Modi to became the again."

The three-time of the state also attacked the grand alliance terming it "the alliance of profit".

Munda was the from in 2009 and was also a member of the BJP's manifesto drafting committee for this election. He is pitted against the and grand alliance's common candidate

In Ranchi, former Union Minister filed his nomination papers. State and other leaders of the grand alliance were present on the occasion.

Sahay was a from 2004 to 2014 and served as the Food and in the Manmohan Singh-led

The former MP also offered prayers at and a chadar at the Mazar of Risaldar Baba in Ranchi.

Sahay will face BJP candidate and rebel Ramtahal Chaudhary, who is contesting as an

--IANS

ns/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)