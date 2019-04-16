Militants hurl grenade near NC poll meeting

Militants hurled a grenade on Tuesday near the venue of a National Conference election meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's town but no damage was caused, police sources said.

Militants flung the grenade near the residence of when the meeting was going on.

"The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded to search for the attacker," a said.

