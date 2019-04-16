JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Indian man convicted in Dubai for hacking 15 websites

Business Standard

Militants hurl grenade near NC poll meeting

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Militants hurled a grenade on Tuesday near the venue of a National Conference election meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral town but no damage was caused, police sources said.

Militants flung the grenade near the residence of local party leader Muhammad Ashraf Bhat when the meeting was going on.

"The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded to search for the attacker," a police officer said.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU