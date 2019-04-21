Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their five-wicket loss to in the ongoing edition of the (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

As it was his team's first offence of the season, Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Saturday's game saw face their third loss in their last four games. Put in to bat first, KXIP posted 163/7 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs before the Capitals chased it down with two balls to spare, riding on the half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (56) and (58*).

The game, though, ended just seven minutes before midnight.

Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' recently-sacked are the other captains who have been fined for similar offence earlier in the season.

