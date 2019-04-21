Dhawan's fearless cricket helping us: Shreyas Iyer

After securing a much-needed win against Kings XI Punjab, Capitals skipper heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, saying that the "fearless cricket" played by the senior batsman is helping the team in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

Dhawan (56) and Iyer (58*) led from the front as turned around their poor home record with a convincing five-wicket win over at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

After restricting the R Ashwin-led side to 163 despite heroics from the big-hitting opener (69 off just 37 balls), the hosts chased down the target with two balls to spare.

"Dhawan got us off to a good start and that made it easier for the batsmen to follow We want our top-order batsmen to play fearless and that's what happened. Dhawan is playing fearless right throughout the season and that's helping us," said Iyer.

Iyer said that it was satisfying to see his team cross the line. "I am really satisfied on winning this one after losing three home games. The way we played, it was really good to see."

Talking about his innings, the DC skipper, who was also adjudged the of the match, said: "Either of the top four batsmen has to stay there till the end and take the team through. I took the responsibility today and I hope to continue that in the matches to come."

Dhawan, on his part, admitted the team needs to get better while finishing the games.

"We have become better in finishing the game, but we have to get better," he said.

"It was very important for us to win this game. We are playing good and want to qualify for the knockouts," he added.

The left-handed batsman, who has so far scored 347 runs in the 10 games in the tournament, believes it was important for the team to cash in on the first six overs while chasing a tricky 164 on a slow Kotla pitch.

"I knew that we had to cash in the first six overs because it gets harder and slower after that," he said. "I have been preparing well for it and executing it on a match day. I just focus on my process and I feel that as an experienced player, I communicate more to ensure that we don't lose wickets in crucial situations," he added.

are currently at the third spot with 12 points from 10 games and will next face Rajasthan Royals on Monday in

