'Asleep' pilot missed destination in Australia

A small plane overshot its destination in by almost 50 km after its pilot fell asleep in the cockpit, air safety officials said on Tuesday.

The pilot was the only person on board the PA-31 aircraft from to in on November 8, the reported.

The incident, classified as a case of "incapacitation", is being investigated by the (ATSB).

Officials have not said how the pilot awoke before landing the plane safely.

"During the cruise, the pilot fell asleep, resulting in the aircraft overflying by 46 kilometres," the ATSB said in a statement.

The ATSB said it would interview the pilot and review operating procedures before releasing a report next year.

Last year, five people died when a plane on its way to crashed moments after takeoff in

--IANS

