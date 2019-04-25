Atletico beat Valencia, keeps LaLiga title race alive

Atletico Madrid squandered the lead twice against visiting before pulling out a 3-2 win after a late goal by

made errors on Wednesday night that proved costly, but the story of the match was Atletico's expertise in capitalising on those chances, reports news.

The home side jumped out to a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the contest on a well-constructed goal that came after had surrendered possession in his own area.

A half-dozen Atletico players then proceeded to touch the ball before it was sent over to the right side to Juanfran, who delivered an exquisite pass to a diving for a close-range score.

Valencia, however, got the equaliser on a goal that was every bit as well-crafted.

got the play started with a long-range pass to on the right side.

Santi Mina then received the ball from Soler and made a remarkable individual play to manoeuver around defender and then find Kevin Gameiro, who fired past from just outside the goal box in the 35th minute.

Atletico Madrid, however, took the lead once again four minutes into the second half.

The play began when the home side gained possession in their own half of the field and then launched a rapid counter-attack that finished off by heading home a cross from

Defender could have done more to inhibit the goal but did not catch sight of Lemar's pass, or Griezmann's move toward the ball, until it was too late.

Valencia, however, was far from finished and managed to equalize a second time in the 77th minute after was called for a hand ball in the area and the video referee (VAR) system confirmed the on-field decision.

did the honours from the penalty spot to give Valencia hope of at least coming away with one point, but it was not to be.

Super-sub Correa, who had come on in the 61st minute for Filipe Luis, scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 81st minute when he curled a long-range shot around defender and into the right side of the net past

