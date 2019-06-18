Atul Rai may lose his LS membership if he fails to take oath

(BSP) MP from Atul Rai, an accused in a rape case, may lose his membership if he fails to take oath within 60 sittings of the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to IANS, former of Lok Sabha Devinder Singh said, "If a member fails to take oath within 60 sittings of the House, then he will lose the membership."

He said when any member misses the parliament session for 60 days, then there is a motion brought before the House after which he loses his membership.

Singh said if a member has not taken oath, then he is not eligible to participate in the debate and in the voting process in Parliament. Rai skipped oath taking in Parliament on Monday as well as on Tuesday.

The has been absconding for over a month since he was made an accused in a rape case. He has not surrendered and even his anticipatory bail pleas have been rejected by courts.

Rai won from the seat by a big margin even after he did not campaign. He went missing after a woman from Ballia accused him of rape and filed a case against him in May.

However, the was active on till May 27. In his last video post after the Lok Sabha win, he thanked people for backing him. He also said that the no court is higher than the people's court. "The people's court has acquitted its son."

On May 27, he also shared a post on his wall attaching the copy of the order saying the petitioner has withdrawn her from the top court as the has given the date of hearing in the matter.

"But a few people are spreading false information that my application has been rejected," he said.

A woman from Ballia had accused Rai of raping her in May this year. In Rai's absence, BSP supremo Mayawati and had held a joint rally in on May 15.

