Don't drag me into caste politics: PM tells Congress, SP, BSP

"Kripa karke, mein haath jodke vinti karta hu, ye jati ki rajneeti me mujhe mat ghasetiye. 130 crore log mera parivar hai. (I request you with folded hands, don't drag me into caste The 130 crore people of this country are my family)," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"I had never spoken about my caste. Till the time the Opposition leaders hurled abuses on me, the country didn't know my caste. But I am thankful to 'Behenji' (Mayawati), Akhilesh, and the 'Mahamilawati', that they are openly talking about my backwardness," he said.

"Meri jaati to itni choti hai, gaon mein ek-adh ghar bhi nahi hota hai. Mai to pichda nahi, ati-pichde mein paida hua hu, aap mere munh se bulwa rahi ho isliye bol raha hu... Jab mera desh pichda (backward) hai to agda(forward) kya hota hai. Mujhe to pure desh ko agda banana hai," he added.

During the poll rally, the emphasised that terrorism is the biggest issue in today's world.

"It is the biggest threat for It has been the biggest target of terrorism. Various terror outfits are still there in (Aatank ki factoryian me chal rahi hain)," he said.

"Does SP-BSP have a formula to tackle terrorism? Have they once said anything about terrorism in Lok Sabha elections? They hurled 100 abuses against Modi, but did they even give 10 cuss words against terrorism? Why so? People of SP and BSP should clarify whether they are afraid of terrorists or they stay quiet to rescue them. Did those, who are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister, put forth any scheme to make the country strong or for the security of our Jawans?" he asked.

Talking about the Balta House encounter, Modi said, "Should we expect something from those who consider Pakistan's lie as truth, make it a hero and ask for proofs from our Jawans, just to defeat Modi? These are the people who cried when terrorists were killed in Batla House encounter."

Batla House encounter took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

Two suspected terrorists, and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects, and Zeeshan, were arrested.

In Kannauj, polling will be held on April 29 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. BJP's Subrat Pathak is pitted against Akhilesh Yadav's wife in this seat.

