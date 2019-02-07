Automobili Lamborghini launches Huracan EVO; priced at Rs 3.73 cr

-
Super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini on Thursday launched the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO priced at Rs 3.73 crores (ex-showroom).
Powered by a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, the new super sports car can accelerates from 0-100 km per hour in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km per hour in 9 seconds, with a top speed of more than 325 km per hour.
